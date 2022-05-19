English
    Somany Ceramics Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 609.32 crore, up 9.74% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Somany Ceramics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 609.32 crore in March 2022 up 9.74% from Rs. 555.24 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.45 crore in March 2022 down 39.52% from Rs. 27.20 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.90 crore in March 2022 down 48.4% from Rs. 71.51 crore in March 2021.

    Somany Ceramics EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.42 in March 2021.

    Somany Ceramics shares closed at 593.45 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.28% returns over the last 6 months and 35.77% over the last 12 months.

    Somany Ceramics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations603.94577.84551.96
    Other Operating Income5.383.663.28
    Total Income From Operations609.32581.50555.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials61.2268.5463.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods345.94316.20297.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.73-16.32-1.28
    Power & Fuel60.5670.3246.36
    Employees Cost47.0447.5345.73
    Depreciation12.7711.2312.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses51.5549.1335.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.5134.8755.03
    Other Income3.626.624.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.1341.4959.32
    Interest2.131.962.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.0039.5356.44
    Exceptional Items-----18.45
    P/L Before Tax22.0039.5337.99
    Tax5.558.7810.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.4530.7527.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.4530.7527.20
    Equity Share Capital8.498.498.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.877.246.42
    Diluted EPS3.877.246.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.877.246.42
    Diluted EPS3.877.246.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Somany Ceramics
    first published: May 19, 2022 12:00 pm
