Somany Ceramics Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 352.48 crore, down 31.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 352.48 crore in March 2020 down 31.56% from Rs. 515.01 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.98 crore in March 2020 down 145.42% from Rs. 19.77 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.80 crore in March 2020 down 91.83% from Rs. 58.78 crore in March 2019.

Somany Ceramics shares closed at 138.80 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given -34.94% returns over the last 6 months and -66.63% over the last 12 months.