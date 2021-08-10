Somany Ceramics Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 325.52 crore, up 92.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 325.52 crore in June 2021 up 92.58% from Rs. 169.03 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.79 crore in June 2021 up 133.82% from Rs. 17.12 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.89 crore in June 2021 up 386.16% from Rs. 7.30 crore in June 2020.

Somany Ceramics EPS has increased to Rs. 1.37 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.04 in June 2020.

Somany Ceramics shares closed at 688.90 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 83.63% returns over the last 6 months and 412.00% over the last 12 months.