Somany Ceramics Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 169.03 crore, down 56.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 169.03 crore in June 2020 down 56.34% from Rs. 387.15 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.12 crore in June 2020 down 295.88% from Rs. 8.74 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.30 crore in June 2020 down 127.2% from Rs. 26.84 crore in June 2019.

Somany Ceramics shares closed at 133.75 on August 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given -40.01% returns over the last 6 months and -56.59% over the last 12 months.