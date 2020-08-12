Somany Ceramics Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 169.03 crore, down 56.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Somany Ceramics are:
Net Sales at Rs 169.03 crore in June 2020 down 56.34% from Rs. 387.15 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.12 crore in June 2020 down 295.88% from Rs. 8.74 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.30 crore in June 2020 down 127.2% from Rs. 26.84 crore in June 2019.
Somany Ceramics shares closed at 133.75 on August 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given -40.01% returns over the last 6 months and -56.59% over the last 12 months.
|Somany Ceramics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|168.80
|349.34
|383.85
|Other Operating Income
|0.23
|3.14
|3.30
|Total Income From Operations
|169.03
|352.48
|387.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.46
|48.74
|51.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|79.28
|194.28
|195.65
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|48.33
|-26.97
|-12.78
|Power & Fuel
|3.87
|44.30
|43.44
|Employees Cost
|29.32
|44.19
|42.70
|Depreciation
|10.23
|11.56
|8.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.78
|47.20
|45.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.24
|-10.82
|12.75
|Other Income
|2.71
|4.06
|5.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.53
|-6.76
|18.70
|Interest
|5.42
|4.69
|5.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-22.95
|-11.45
|13.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-22.95
|-11.45
|13.62
|Tax
|-5.83
|-2.47
|4.88
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-17.12
|-8.98
|8.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-17.12
|-8.98
|8.74
|Equity Share Capital
|8.48
|8.48
|8.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.04
|-2.12
|2.06
|Diluted EPS
|-4.04
|-2.12
|2.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.04
|-2.12
|2.06
|Diluted EPS
|-4.04
|-2.12
|2.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 12, 2020 09:44 am