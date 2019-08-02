Somany Ceramics Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 387.15 crore, up 6.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 387.15 crore in June 2019 up 6.9% from Rs. 362.17 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.74 crore in June 2019 up 4.3% from Rs. 8.38 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.84 crore in June 2019 up 0.19% from Rs. 26.79 crore in June 2018.

Somany Ceramics EPS has increased to Rs. 2.06 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.98 in June 2018.

Somany Ceramics shares closed at 372.45 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given 7.91% returns over the last 6 months and -31.65% over the last 12 months.