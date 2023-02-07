Somany Ceramics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 616.77 crore, up 6.07% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 616.77 606.16 577.84 Other Operating Income -- 2.71 3.66 Total Income From Operations 616.77 608.87 581.50 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 73.59 81.19 68.54 Purchase of Traded Goods 335.55 316.28 316.20 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.88 -20.55 -16.32 Power & Fuel -- -- 70.32 Employees Cost 54.25 53.56 47.53 Depreciation 10.36 10.64 11.23 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 135.52 142.43 49.13 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.38 25.32 34.87 Other Income 6.87 6.91 6.62 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.25 32.23 41.49 Interest 1.86 2.04 1.96 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.39 30.19 39.53 Exceptional Items -- -0.97 -- P/L Before Tax 23.39 29.22 39.53 Tax 5.97 7.39 8.78 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.42 21.83 30.75 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.42 21.83 30.75 Equity Share Capital 8.49 8.49 8.49 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.10 5.14 7.24 Diluted EPS 4.10 5.14 7.24 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.10 5.14 7.24 Diluted EPS 4.10 5.14 7.24 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited