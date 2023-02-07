Somany Ceramics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 616.77 crore, up 6.07% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 11:01 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Somany Ceramics are:Net Sales at Rs 616.77 crore in December 2022 up 6.07% from Rs. 581.50 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.42 crore in December 2022 down 43.35% from Rs. 30.75 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.61 crore in December 2022 down 32.45% from Rs. 52.72 crore in December 2021.
Somany Ceramics EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.24 in December 2021.
|Somany Ceramics shares closed at 537.15 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.94% returns over the last 6 months and -37.96% over the last 12 months.
|Somany Ceramics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|616.77
|606.16
|577.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|2.71
|3.66
|Total Income From Operations
|616.77
|608.87
|581.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|73.59
|81.19
|68.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|335.55
|316.28
|316.20
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.88
|-20.55
|-16.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|70.32
|Employees Cost
|54.25
|53.56
|47.53
|Depreciation
|10.36
|10.64
|11.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|135.52
|142.43
|49.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.38
|25.32
|34.87
|Other Income
|6.87
|6.91
|6.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.25
|32.23
|41.49
|Interest
|1.86
|2.04
|1.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|23.39
|30.19
|39.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.97
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|23.39
|29.22
|39.53
|Tax
|5.97
|7.39
|8.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|17.42
|21.83
|30.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|17.42
|21.83
|30.75
|Equity Share Capital
|8.49
|8.49
|8.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.10
|5.14
|7.24
|Diluted EPS
|4.10
|5.14
|7.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.10
|5.14
|7.24
|Diluted EPS
|4.10
|5.14
|7.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited