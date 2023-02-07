English
    Somany Ceramics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 616.77 crore, up 6.07% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 11:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Somany Ceramics are:Net Sales at Rs 616.77 crore in December 2022 up 6.07% from Rs. 581.50 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.42 crore in December 2022 down 43.35% from Rs. 30.75 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.61 crore in December 2022 down 32.45% from Rs. 52.72 crore in December 2021.
    Somany Ceramics EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.24 in December 2021.Somany Ceramics shares closed at 537.15 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.94% returns over the last 6 months and -37.96% over the last 12 months.
    Somany Ceramics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations616.77606.16577.84
    Other Operating Income--2.713.66
    Total Income From Operations616.77608.87581.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials73.5981.1968.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods335.55316.28316.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.88-20.55-16.32
    Power & Fuel----70.32
    Employees Cost54.2553.5647.53
    Depreciation10.3610.6411.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses135.52142.4349.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.3825.3234.87
    Other Income6.876.916.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.2532.2341.49
    Interest1.862.041.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.3930.1939.53
    Exceptional Items---0.97--
    P/L Before Tax23.3929.2239.53
    Tax5.977.398.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.4221.8330.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.4221.8330.75
    Equity Share Capital8.498.498.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.105.147.24
    Diluted EPS4.105.147.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.105.147.24
    Diluted EPS4.105.147.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited