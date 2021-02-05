Somany Ceramics Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 485.35 crore, up 11.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 485.35 crore in December 2020 up 11.84% from Rs. 433.95 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.68 crore in December 2020 up 195.17% from Rs. 8.70 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.01 crore in December 2020 up 78.14% from Rs. 26.95 crore in December 2019.

Somany Ceramics EPS has increased to Rs. 6.06 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.05 in December 2019.

Somany Ceramics shares closed at 402.90 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 208.97% returns over the last 6 months and 88.93% over the last 12 months.