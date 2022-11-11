 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Somany Ceramics Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 617.75 crore, up 10.17% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 12:19 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Somany Ceramics are:

Net Sales at Rs 617.75 crore in September 2022 up 10.17% from Rs. 560.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.69 crore in September 2022 down 58.08% from Rs. 35.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.14 crore in September 2022 down 37.36% from Rs. 72.06 crore in September 2021.

Somany Ceramics EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.26 in September 2021.

Somany Ceramics shares closed at 526.70 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.66% returns over the last 6 months and -37.05% over the last 12 months.

Somany Ceramics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 615.54 559.13 560.74
Other Operating Income 2.21 -- --
Total Income From Operations 617.75 559.13 560.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 169.33 148.12 127.48
Purchase of Traded Goods 125.54 131.79 105.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -31.26 -63.63 20.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 73.70 71.18 64.53
Depreciation 16.97 15.40 16.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 238.22 226.73 175.45
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.25 29.54 52.10
Other Income 2.92 3.97 3.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.17 33.51 55.92
Interest 9.59 7.25 7.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.58 26.26 48.14
Exceptional Items -2.18 -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.40 26.26 48.14
Tax 4.71 6.90 12.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.69 19.36 35.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.69 19.36 35.38
Minority Interest 3.00 1.18 -0.34
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 14.69 20.54 35.04
Equity Share Capital 8.49 8.49 8.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.46 4.84 8.26
Diluted EPS 3.46 4.84 8.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.46 4.84 8.26
Diluted EPS 3.46 4.84 8.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:15 pm
