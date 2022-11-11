English
    Somany Ceramics Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 617.75 crore, up 10.17% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 12:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Somany Ceramics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 617.75 crore in September 2022 up 10.17% from Rs. 560.74 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.69 crore in September 2022 down 58.08% from Rs. 35.04 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.14 crore in September 2022 down 37.36% from Rs. 72.06 crore in September 2021.

    Somany Ceramics EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.26 in September 2021.

    Somany Ceramics shares closed at 526.70 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.66% returns over the last 6 months and -37.05% over the last 12 months.

    Somany Ceramics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations615.54559.13560.74
    Other Operating Income2.21----
    Total Income From Operations617.75559.13560.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials169.33148.12127.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods125.54131.79105.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-31.26-63.6320.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost73.7071.1864.53
    Depreciation16.9715.4016.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses238.22226.73175.45
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.2529.5452.10
    Other Income2.923.973.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.1733.5155.92
    Interest9.597.257.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.5826.2648.14
    Exceptional Items-2.18----
    P/L Before Tax16.4026.2648.14
    Tax4.716.9012.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.6919.3635.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.6919.3635.38
    Minority Interest3.001.18-0.34
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.6920.5435.04
    Equity Share Capital8.498.498.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.464.848.26
    Diluted EPS3.464.848.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.464.848.26
    Diluted EPS3.464.848.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

