Somany Ceramics Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 393.49 crore, Down 11.16% Q-o-Q.

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Somany Ceramics are: Net Sales at Rs 393.49 crore in September 2018 Down 11.16% from Rs. 442.92 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.57 crore in September 2018 Down 78.25% from Rs. 21.01 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.78 crore in September 2018 Down 44.62% from Rs. 55.58 crore in September 2017. Somany Ceramics EPS has Decreased to Rs. 1.08 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.96 in September 2017. Somany Ceramics shares closed at 359.70 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -37.04% returns over the last 6 months and -57.88% over the last 12 months. Somany Ceramics Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 392.42 379.98 330.62 Other Operating Income 1.07 0.74 1.02 Total Income From Operations 393.49 380.72 331.64 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 103.07 122.58 112.83 Purchase of Traded Goods 77.71 52.18 52.39 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.44 -43.59 -52.61 Power & Fuel 86.78 -- -- Employees Cost 53.61 58.22 52.33 Depreciation 10.75 11.03 8.72 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 53.27 159.97 139.65 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.74 20.33 18.33 Other Income 4.29 4.80 4.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.03 25.13 22.37 Interest 11.16 11.58 9.13 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.87 13.55 13.24 Exceptional Items -- -- -1.70 P/L Before Tax 8.87 13.55 11.54 Tax 3.36 4.85 3.31 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.51 8.70 8.23 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.51 8.70 8.23 Minority Interest -0.94 -0.19 -1.32 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4.57 8.51 6.91 Equity Share Capital 8.48 8.48 8.48 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.08 2.01 1.63 Diluted EPS 1.08 2.01 1.63 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.08 2.01 1.63 Diluted EPS 1.08 2.01 1.63 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Nov 2, 2018 12:38 pm