Somany Ceramics Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 393.49 crore, Down 11.16% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 392.42 379.98 330.62 Other Operating Income 1.07 0.74 1.02 Total Income From Operations 393.49 380.72 331.64 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 103.07 122.58 112.83 Purchase of Traded Goods 77.71 52.18 52.39 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.44 -43.59 -52.61 Power & Fuel 86.78 -- -- Employees Cost 53.61 58.22 52.33 Depreciation 10.75 11.03 8.72 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 53.27 159.97 139.65 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.74 20.33 18.33 Other Income 4.29 4.80 4.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.03 25.13 22.37 Interest 11.16 11.58 9.13 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.87 13.55 13.24 Exceptional Items -- -- -1.70 P/L Before Tax 8.87 13.55 11.54 Tax 3.36 4.85 3.31 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.51 8.70 8.23 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.51 8.70 8.23 Minority Interest -0.94 -0.19 -1.32 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4.57 8.51 6.91 Equity Share Capital 8.48 8.48 8.48 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.08 2.01 1.63 Diluted EPS 1.08 2.01 1.63 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.08 2.01 1.63 Diluted EPS 1.08 2.01 1.63 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited