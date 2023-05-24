Somany Ceramics Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 679.22 crore, up 10.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 679.22 crore in March 2023 up 10.12% from Rs. 616.79 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.32 crore in March 2023 up 41.64% from Rs. 17.17 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.53 crore in March 2023 up 23.86% from Rs. 52.10 crore in March 2022.

Somany Ceramics EPS has increased to Rs. 5.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.04 in March 2022.

Somany Ceramics shares closed at 634.35 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.14% returns over the last 6 months and 8.12% over the last 12 months.