    Somany Ceramics Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 679.22 crore, up 10.12% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Somany Ceramics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 679.22 crore in March 2023 up 10.12% from Rs. 616.79 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.32 crore in March 2023 up 41.64% from Rs. 17.17 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.53 crore in March 2023 up 23.86% from Rs. 52.10 crore in March 2022.

    Somany Ceramics EPS has increased to Rs. 5.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.04 in March 2022.

    Somany Ceramics shares closed at 634.35 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.14% returns over the last 6 months and 8.12% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations675.46622.41611.84
    Other Operating Income3.76--4.95
    Total Income From Operations679.22622.41616.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials154.74165.45127.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods153.02132.13140.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.35-19.1427.64
    Power & Fuel154.31--136.96
    Employees Cost80.4875.7965.95
    Depreciation18.7016.7817.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses72.34227.6167.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.2823.7933.60
    Other Income3.554.101.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.8327.8935.05
    Interest11.6411.886.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.1916.0128.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax34.1916.0128.67
    Tax9.794.548.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.4011.4720.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.4011.4720.56
    Minority Interest-0.080.48-3.39
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates24.3211.9517.17
    Equity Share Capital8.498.498.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.732.814.04
    Diluted EPS5.732.814.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.732.814.04
    Diluted EPS5.732.814.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

