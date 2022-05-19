 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Somany Ceramics Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 616.79 crore, up 9.24% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 12:34 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Somany Ceramics are:

Net Sales at Rs 616.79 crore in March 2022 up 9.24% from Rs. 564.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.17 crore in March 2022 down 44.56% from Rs. 30.97 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.10 crore in March 2022 down 44.09% from Rs. 93.19 crore in March 2021.

Somany Ceramics EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.31 in March 2021.

Somany Ceramics shares closed at 593.45 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.28% returns over the last 6 months and 35.77% over the last 12 months.

Somany Ceramics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 611.84 583.69 561.74
Other Operating Income 4.95 3.29 2.90
Total Income From Operations 616.79 586.98 564.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 127.74 141.59 137.70
Purchase of Traded Goods 140.66 136.82 119.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 27.64 -34.96 2.39
Power & Fuel 136.96 153.00 102.61
Employees Cost 65.95 66.38 64.52
Depreciation 17.05 15.57 16.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 67.19 61.78 48.72
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.60 46.80 73.21
Other Income 1.45 4.81 3.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.05 51.61 76.77
Interest 6.38 7.38 9.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.67 44.23 67.43
Exceptional Items -- -- -18.45
P/L Before Tax 28.67 44.23 48.98
Tax 8.11 10.07 13.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.56 34.16 35.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.56 34.16 35.26
Minority Interest -3.39 -1.99 -4.29
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 17.17 32.17 30.97
Equity Share Capital 8.49 8.49 8.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.04 7.57 7.31
Diluted EPS 4.04 7.57 7.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.04 7.57 7.31
Diluted EPS 4.04 7.57 7.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Somany Ceramics
first published: May 19, 2022 12:31 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.