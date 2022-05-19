Somany Ceramics Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 616.79 crore, up 9.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 616.79 crore in March 2022 up 9.24% from Rs. 564.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.17 crore in March 2022 down 44.56% from Rs. 30.97 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.10 crore in March 2022 down 44.09% from Rs. 93.19 crore in March 2021.

Somany Ceramics EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.31 in March 2021.

Somany Ceramics shares closed at 593.45 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.28% returns over the last 6 months and 35.77% over the last 12 months.