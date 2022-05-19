English
    Somany Ceramics Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 616.79 crore, up 9.24% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2022 / 12:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Somany Ceramics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 616.79 crore in March 2022 up 9.24% from Rs. 564.64 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.17 crore in March 2022 down 44.56% from Rs. 30.97 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.10 crore in March 2022 down 44.09% from Rs. 93.19 crore in March 2021.

    Somany Ceramics EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.31 in March 2021.

    Somany Ceramics shares closed at 593.45 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.28% returns over the last 6 months and 35.77% over the last 12 months.

    Somany Ceramics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations611.84583.69561.74
    Other Operating Income4.953.292.90
    Total Income From Operations616.79586.98564.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials127.74141.59137.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods140.66136.82119.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks27.64-34.962.39
    Power & Fuel136.96153.00102.61
    Employees Cost65.9566.3864.52
    Depreciation17.0515.5716.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses67.1961.7848.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.6046.8073.21
    Other Income1.454.813.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.0551.6176.77
    Interest6.387.389.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.6744.2367.43
    Exceptional Items-----18.45
    P/L Before Tax28.6744.2348.98
    Tax8.1110.0713.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.5634.1635.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.5634.1635.26
    Minority Interest-3.39-1.99-4.29
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates17.1732.1730.97
    Equity Share Capital8.498.498.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.047.577.31
    Diluted EPS4.047.577.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.047.577.31
    Diluted EPS4.047.577.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 19, 2022 12:31 pm
