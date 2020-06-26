Somany Ceramics Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 356.05 crore, down 31.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 356.05 crore in March 2020 down 31.37% from Rs. 518.83 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.32 crore in March 2020 down 138.67% from Rs. 24.10 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.86 crore in March 2020 down 77.84% from Rs. 76.09 crore in March 2019.

Somany Ceramics shares closed at 138.80 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given -34.94% returns over the last 6 months and -66.63% over the last 12 months.