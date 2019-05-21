Somany Ceramics Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 518.83 crore, down 4.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 518.83 crore in March 2019 down 4.07% from Rs. 540.87 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.10 crore in March 2019 down 7.02% from Rs. 25.92 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.09 crore in March 2019 up 13.48% from Rs. 67.05 crore in March 2018.

Somany Ceramics EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.68 in March 2019 from Rs. 6.12 in March 2018.

Somany Ceramics shares closed at 372.45 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given 24.52% returns over the last 6 months and -32.82% over the last 12 months.