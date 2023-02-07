Somany Ceramics Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 622.41 crore, up 6.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Somany Ceramics are:Net Sales at Rs 622.41 crore in December 2022 up 6.04% from Rs. 586.98 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.95 crore in December 2022 down 62.85% from Rs. 32.17 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.67 crore in December 2022 down 33.51% from Rs. 67.18 crore in December 2021.
Somany Ceramics EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.81 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.57 in December 2021.
|Somany Ceramics shares closed at 537.00 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.44% returns over the last 6 months and -35.18% over the last 12 months.
|Somany Ceramics
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|622.41
|615.54
|583.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|2.21
|3.29
|Total Income From Operations
|622.41
|617.75
|586.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|165.45
|169.33
|141.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|132.13
|125.54
|136.82
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-19.14
|-31.26
|-34.96
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|153.00
|Employees Cost
|75.79
|73.70
|66.38
|Depreciation
|16.78
|16.97
|15.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|227.61
|238.22
|61.78
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.79
|25.25
|46.80
|Other Income
|4.10
|2.92
|4.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|27.89
|28.17
|51.61
|Interest
|11.88
|9.59
|7.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|16.01
|18.58
|44.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-2.18
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|16.01
|16.40
|44.23
|Tax
|4.54
|4.71
|10.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|11.47
|11.69
|34.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|11.47
|11.69
|34.16
|Minority Interest
|0.48
|3.00
|-1.99
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|11.95
|14.69
|32.17
|Equity Share Capital
|8.49
|8.49
|8.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.81
|3.46
|7.57
|Diluted EPS
|2.81
|3.46
|7.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.81
|3.46
|7.57
|Diluted EPS
|2.81
|3.46
|7.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
