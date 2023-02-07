 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Somany Ceramics Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 622.41 crore, up 6.04% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Somany Ceramics are:Net Sales at Rs 622.41 crore in December 2022 up 6.04% from Rs. 586.98 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.95 crore in December 2022 down 62.85% from Rs. 32.17 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.67 crore in December 2022 down 33.51% from Rs. 67.18 crore in December 2021.
Somany Ceramics EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.81 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.57 in December 2021. Somany Ceramics shares closed at 537.00 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.44% returns over the last 6 months and -35.18% over the last 12 months.
Somany Ceramics
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations622.41615.54583.69
Other Operating Income--2.213.29
Total Income From Operations622.41617.75586.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials165.45169.33141.59
Purchase of Traded Goods132.13125.54136.82
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-19.14-31.26-34.96
Power & Fuel----153.00
Employees Cost75.7973.7066.38
Depreciation16.7816.9715.57
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses227.61238.2261.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.7925.2546.80
Other Income4.102.924.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.8928.1751.61
Interest11.889.597.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.0118.5844.23
Exceptional Items---2.18--
P/L Before Tax16.0116.4044.23
Tax4.544.7110.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.4711.6934.16
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.4711.6934.16
Minority Interest0.483.00-1.99
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.9514.6932.17
Equity Share Capital8.498.498.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.813.467.57
Diluted EPS2.813.467.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.813.467.57
Diluted EPS2.813.467.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

