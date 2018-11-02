Soma Textile Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 10.16 crore, down 55.81% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 10.16 crore in September 2018 down 55.81% from Rs. 22.99 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.86 crore in September 2018 up 243.08% from Rs. 1.30 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2018 down 84.69% from Rs. 1.96 crore in September 2017.

Soma Textile EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.40 in September 2017.

Soma Textile shares closed at 5.95 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -55.93% returns over the last 6 months and -63.72% over the last 12 months.