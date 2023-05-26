English
    Soma Textile Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore, up 59.77% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 12:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Soma Textiles and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore in March 2023 up 59.77% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2023 up 38.94% from Rs. 3.98 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2023 down 496.15% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

    Soma Textile shares closed at 22.49 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 199.47% returns over the last 6 months and 208.50% over the last 12 months.

    Soma Textiles and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.782.011.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.782.011.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials-----0.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.782.01--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.440.410.74
    Depreciation0.080.080.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.291.131.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.81-1.62-1.33
    Other Income0.708.951.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.117.330.08
    Interest0.230.183.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.347.15-3.72
    Exceptional Items0.71123.950.75
    P/L Before Tax-0.63131.10-2.97
    Tax1.80--1.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.43131.10-3.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.43131.10-3.98
    Equity Share Capital33.0333.0333.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.7339.68-1.19
    Diluted EPS-0.7339.68-1.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.7339.68-1.19
    Diluted EPS-0.7339.68-1.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Soma Textile #Soma Textiles and Industries #Textiles - Composite Mills
    first published: May 26, 2023 12:15 pm