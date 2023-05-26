Soma Textile Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore, up 59.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Soma Textiles and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore in March 2023 up 59.77% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2023 up 38.94% from Rs. 3.98 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2023 down 496.15% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.
Soma Textile shares closed at 22.49 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 199.47% returns over the last 6 months and 208.50% over the last 12 months.
|Soma Textiles and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.78
|2.01
|1.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.78
|2.01
|1.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|-0.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.78
|2.01
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.44
|0.41
|0.74
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.08
|0.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.29
|1.13
|1.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.81
|-1.62
|-1.33
|Other Income
|0.70
|8.95
|1.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.11
|7.33
|0.08
|Interest
|0.23
|0.18
|3.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.34
|7.15
|-3.72
|Exceptional Items
|0.71
|123.95
|0.75
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.63
|131.10
|-2.97
|Tax
|1.80
|--
|1.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.43
|131.10
|-3.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.43
|131.10
|-3.98
|Equity Share Capital
|33.03
|33.03
|33.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.73
|39.68
|-1.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.73
|39.68
|-1.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.73
|39.68
|-1.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.73
|39.68
|-1.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited