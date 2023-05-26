Soma Textile Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore, up 59.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore in March 2023 up 59.77% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2023 up 38.94% from Rs. 3.98 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2023 down 496.15% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

Soma Textile shares closed at 22.49 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 199.47% returns over the last 6 months and 208.50% over the last 12 months.