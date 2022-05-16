Soma Textile Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore, down 69.42% Y-o-Y
May 16, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Soma Textiles and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore in March 2022 down 69.42% from Rs. 5.69 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.98 crore in March 2022 down 7.57% from Rs. 3.70 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 up 126.8% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2021.
Soma Textile shares closed at 6.80 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -45.60% returns over the last 6 months and 13.33% over the last 12 months.
|Soma Textiles and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.74
|5.05
|5.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.74
|5.05
|5.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|-0.08
|2.21
|2.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.99
|0.49
|-0.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.74
|0.84
|1.34
|Depreciation
|0.18
|0.21
|0.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.24
|3.17
|3.69
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.33
|-1.87
|-1.59
|Other Income
|1.41
|0.68
|0.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.08
|-1.19
|-1.27
|Interest
|3.80
|3.57
|3.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.72
|-4.76
|-4.66
|Exceptional Items
|0.75
|0.14
|-0.07
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.97
|-4.62
|-4.73
|Tax
|1.01
|--
|-1.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.98
|-4.62
|-3.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.98
|-4.62
|-3.70
|Equity Share Capital
|33.03
|33.03
|33.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.19
|-1.40
|-1.14
|Diluted EPS
|-1.19
|-1.40
|-1.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.19
|-1.40
|-1.14
|Diluted EPS
|-1.19
|-1.40
|-1.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
