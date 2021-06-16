Soma Textile Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.69 crore, down 1.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.69 crore in March 2021 down 1.56% from Rs. 5.78 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.70 crore in March 2021 down 294.74% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2021 up 48.68% from Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2020.

Soma Textile shares closed at 8.80 on June 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 232.08% returns over the last 6 months and 208.77% over the last 12 months.