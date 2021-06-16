Soma Textile Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.69 crore, down 1.56% Y-o-Y
June 16, 2021 / 12:08 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Soma Textiles and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.69 crore in March 2021 down 1.56% from Rs. 5.78 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.70 crore in March 2021 down 294.74% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2021 up 48.68% from Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2020.
Soma Textile shares closed at 8.80 on June 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 232.08% returns over the last 6 months and 208.77% over the last 12 months.
|Soma Textiles and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.69
|4.57
|5.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.69
|4.57
|5.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.46
|1.36
|1.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.51
|0.31
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.34
|0.79
|0.98
|Depreciation
|0.30
|0.33
|0.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.69
|3.92
|5.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.59
|-2.14
|-2.80
|Other Income
|0.32
|0.60
|0.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.27
|-1.54
|-2.38
|Interest
|3.39
|3.71
|2.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.66
|-5.25
|-4.91
|Exceptional Items
|-0.07
|-0.79
|5.68
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.73
|-6.04
|0.77
|Tax
|-1.03
|--
|-1.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.70
|-6.04
|1.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.70
|-6.04
|1.90
|Equity Share Capital
|33.03
|33.03
|33.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.14
|-1.83
|0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-1.14
|-1.83
|0.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.14
|-1.83
|0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-1.14
|-1.83
|0.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited