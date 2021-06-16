MARKET NEWS

Soma Textile Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.69 crore, down 1.56% Y-o-Y

June 16, 2021 / 12:08 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Soma Textiles and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.69 crore in March 2021 down 1.56% from Rs. 5.78 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.70 crore in March 2021 down 294.74% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2021 up 48.68% from Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2020.

Soma Textile shares closed at 8.80 on June 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 232.08% returns over the last 6 months and 208.77% over the last 12 months.

Soma Textiles and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations5.694.575.78
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations5.694.575.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2.461.361.97
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.510.310.01
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.340.790.98
Depreciation0.300.330.49
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.693.925.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.59-2.14-2.80
Other Income0.320.600.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.27-1.54-2.38
Interest3.393.712.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.66-5.25-4.91
Exceptional Items-0.07-0.795.68
P/L Before Tax-4.73-6.040.77
Tax-1.03---1.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.70-6.041.90
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.70-6.041.90
Equity Share Capital33.0333.0333.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.14-1.830.51
Diluted EPS-1.14-1.830.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.14-1.830.51
Diluted EPS-1.14-1.830.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #Results #Soma Textile #Soma Textiles and Industries #Textiles - Composite Mills
first published: Jun 16, 2021 12:00 pm

