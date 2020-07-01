Soma Textile Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.78 crore, down 17.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.78 crore in March 2020 down 17.19% from Rs. 6.98 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2020 up 134.48% from Rs. 5.51 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2020 down 640% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2019.

Soma Textile EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.70 in March 2019.

Soma Textile shares closed at 3.05 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -6.15% returns over the last 6 months and 10.91% over the last 12 months.