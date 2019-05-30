Soma Textile Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.98 crore, down 55.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Soma Textiles and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.98 crore in March 2019 down 55.96% from Rs. 15.85 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.51 crore in March 2019 up 43.25% from Rs. 9.71 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2019 up 114.23% from Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2018.
Soma Textile shares closed at 5.95 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given 2.59% returns over the last 6 months and -50.42% over the last 12 months.
|
|Soma Textiles and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.98
|8.89
|15.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.98
|8.89
|15.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.63
|1.80
|2.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|1.12
|2.65
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.13
|2.24
|4.37
|Depreciation
|0.68
|0.70
|0.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.39
|7.09
|9.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.86
|-4.06
|-3.63
|Other Income
|0.53
|0.25
|0.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.33
|-3.81
|-3.27
|Interest
|3.40
|3.36
|3.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.73
|-7.17
|-6.64
|Exceptional Items
|-0.86
|-3.72
|1.72
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.59
|-10.89
|-4.92
|Tax
|0.92
|--
|4.79
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.51
|-10.89
|-9.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.51
|-10.89
|-9.71
|Equity Share Capital
|33.03
|33.03
|33.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.70
|-3.30
|-2.93
|Diluted EPS
|-1.70
|-3.30
|-2.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.70
|-3.30
|-2.93
|Diluted EPS
|-1.70
|-3.30
|-2.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited