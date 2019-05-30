Soma Textile Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.98 crore, down 55.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.98 crore in March 2019 down 55.96% from Rs. 15.85 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.51 crore in March 2019 up 43.25% from Rs. 9.71 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2019 up 114.23% from Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2018.

Soma Textile shares closed at 5.95 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given 2.59% returns over the last 6 months and -50.42% over the last 12 months.