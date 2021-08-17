Soma Textile Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.81 crore, up 1773.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.81 crore in June 2021 up 1773.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.18 crore in June 2021 up 27.23% from Rs. 4.37 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2021 down 38.78% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2020.

Soma Textile shares closed at 6.95 on August 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 29.91% returns over the last 6 months and 124.19% over the last 12 months.