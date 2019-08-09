Soma Textile Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7.65 crore, down 38.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.65 crore in June 2019 down 38.11% from Rs. 12.36 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.38 crore in June 2019 down 28.52% from Rs. 2.63 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2019 up 131.03% from Rs. 2.61 crore in June 2018.

Soma Textile shares closed at 2.30 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -41.03% returns over the last 6 months and -74.44% over the last 12 months.