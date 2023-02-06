Soma Textile Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore, down 60.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore in December 2022 down 60.2% from Rs. 5.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 131.10 crore in December 2022 up 2937.66% from Rs. 4.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.41 crore in December 2022 up 856.12% from Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2021.