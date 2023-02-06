English
    Soma Textile Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore, down 60.2% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Soma Textiles and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore in December 2022 down 60.2% from Rs. 5.05 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 131.10 crore in December 2022 up 2937.66% from Rs. 4.62 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.41 crore in December 2022 up 856.12% from Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2021.

    Soma Textiles and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.010.155.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.010.155.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----2.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.01----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.410.400.84
    Depreciation0.080.170.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.135.733.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.62-6.15-1.87
    Other Income8.953.840.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.33-2.31-1.19
    Interest0.183.003.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.15-5.31-4.76
    Exceptional Items123.9536.290.14
    P/L Before Tax131.1030.98-4.62
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities131.1030.98-4.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period131.1030.98-4.62
    Equity Share Capital33.0333.0333.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS39.689.38-1.40
    Diluted EPS39.689.38-1.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS39.689.38-1.40
    Diluted EPS39.689.38-1.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited