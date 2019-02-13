Soma Textile Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8.89 crore, down 54.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.89 crore in December 2018 down 54.46% from Rs. 19.52 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.89 crore in December 2018 down 556.02% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.11 crore in December 2018 down 171.17% from Rs. 4.37 crore in December 2017.

Soma Textile shares closed at 5.95 on November 01, 2018 (NSE)