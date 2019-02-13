Soma Textile Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8.89 crore, down 54.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Soma Textiles and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.89 crore in December 2018 down 54.46% from Rs. 19.52 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.89 crore in December 2018 down 556.02% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.11 crore in December 2018 down 171.17% from Rs. 4.37 crore in December 2017.
Soma Textile shares closed at 5.95 on November 01, 2018 (NSE)
|
|Soma Textiles and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.89
|10.16
|19.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.89
|10.16
|19.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.80
|1.77
|4.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.12
|0.97
|-1.89
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.24
|2.40
|3.32
|Depreciation
|0.70
|0.75
|0.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.09
|6.69
|9.64
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.06
|-2.42
|2.66
|Other Income
|0.25
|1.97
|0.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.81
|-0.45
|3.54
|Interest
|3.36
|3.18
|3.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.17
|-3.63
|0.21
|Exceptional Items
|-3.72
|5.49
|-1.87
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.89
|1.86
|-1.66
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.89
|1.86
|-1.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.89
|1.86
|-1.66
|Equity Share Capital
|33.03
|33.03
|33.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.30
|0.57
|-0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-3.30
|0.57
|-0.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.30
|0.57
|-0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-3.30
|0.57
|-0.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited