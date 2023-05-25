Soma Textile Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore, up 59.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore in March 2023 up 59.77% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2023 up 37.53% from Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2023 down 496.15% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

Soma Textile shares closed at 26.20 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 238.06% returns over the last 6 months and 285.29% over the last 12 months.