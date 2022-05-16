 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Soma Textile Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore, down 69.42% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Soma Textiles and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore in March 2022 down 69.42% from Rs. 5.69 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2022 down 4.85% from Rs. 3.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 up 126.8% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2021.

Soma Textile shares closed at 6.80 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -45.60% returns over the last 6 months and 13.33% over the last 12 months.

Soma Textiles and Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.74 5.05 5.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.74 5.05 5.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -0.08 2.21 2.46
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.99 0.49 -0.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.74 0.84 1.34
Depreciation 0.18 0.21 0.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.24 3.17 3.69
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.33 -1.87 -1.59
Other Income 1.41 0.68 0.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.08 -1.19 -1.27
Interest 3.80 3.57 3.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.72 -4.76 -4.66
Exceptional Items 0.86 0.14 -0.07
P/L Before Tax -2.86 -4.62 -4.73
Tax 1.01 -- -1.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.87 -4.62 -3.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.87 -4.62 -3.70
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.02 -0.01 -0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.89 -4.63 -3.71
Equity Share Capital 33.03 33.03 33.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.18 -1.40 -1.14
Diluted EPS -1.18 -1.40 -1.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.18 -1.40 -1.14
Diluted EPS -1.18 -1.40 -1.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

 

first published: May 16, 2022 09:22 am
