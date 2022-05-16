Soma Textile Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore, down 69.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Soma Textiles and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore in March 2022 down 69.42% from Rs. 5.69 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2022 down 4.85% from Rs. 3.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 up 126.8% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2021.

Soma Textile shares closed at 6.80 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -45.60% returns over the last 6 months and 13.33% over the last 12 months.