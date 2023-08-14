Soma Textile Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore, up 311.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore in June 2023 up 311.54% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2023 down 93.12% from Rs. 5.81 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 down 105.45% from Rs. 2.20 crore in June 2022.

Soma Textile EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.76 in June 2022.

Soma Textile shares closed at 26.20 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 238.06% returns over the last 6 months and 285.29% over the last 12 months.