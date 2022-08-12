Soma Textile Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 90.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in June 2022 down 90.75% from Rs. 2.81 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.81 crore in June 2022 up 281.56% from Rs. 3.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.20 crore in June 2022 up 423.53% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2021.

Soma Textile EPS has increased to Rs. 1.76 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.97 in June 2021.

Soma Textile shares closed at 7.55 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.89% returns over the last 6 months and 7.86% over the last 12 months.