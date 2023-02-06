 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Soma Textile Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore, down 60.2% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Soma Textiles and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore in December 2022 down 60.2% from Rs. 5.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 131.10 crore in December 2022 up 2931.53% from Rs. 4.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.41 crore in December 2022 up 856.12% from Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2021.

Soma Textiles and Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.01 0.15 5.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.01 0.15 5.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 2.21
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.01 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.41 0.40 0.84
Depreciation 0.08 0.17 0.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.13 5.73 3.17
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.62 -6.15 -1.87
Other Income 8.95 3.84 0.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.33 -2.31 -1.19
Interest 0.18 3.00 3.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.15 -5.31 -4.76
Exceptional Items 123.95 36.29 0.14
P/L Before Tax 131.10 30.98 -4.62
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 131.10 30.98 -4.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 131.10 30.98 -4.62
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 131.10 30.98 -4.63
Equity Share Capital 33.03 33.03 33.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 39.68 9.38 -1.40
Diluted EPS 39.68 9.38 -1.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 39.68 9.38 -1.40
Diluted EPS 39.68 9.38 -1.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
