Soma Textile Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.05 crore, up 10.5% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 01:47 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Soma Textiles and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.05 crore in December 2021 up 10.5% from Rs. 4.57 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.63 crore in December 2021 up 23.72% from Rs. 6.07 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2021 up 19.01% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2020.
Soma Textile shares closed at 6.80 on February 17, 2022 (NSE)
|Soma Textiles and Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.05
|4.95
|4.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.05
|4.95
|4.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.21
|2.07
|1.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.49
|0.12
|0.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.84
|1.07
|0.79
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.22
|0.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.17
|5.89
|3.92
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.87
|-4.42
|-2.14
|Other Income
|0.68
|3.39
|0.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.19
|-1.03
|-1.54
|Interest
|3.57
|3.56
|3.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.76
|-4.59
|-5.25
|Exceptional Items
|0.14
|-0.10
|-0.79
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.62
|-4.69
|-6.04
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.62
|-4.69
|-6.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.62
|-4.69
|-6.04
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.01
|--
|-0.03
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.63
|-4.69
|-6.07
|Equity Share Capital
|33.03
|33.03
|33.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.40
|-1.42
|-1.84
|Diluted EPS
|-1.40
|-1.42
|-1.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.40
|-1.42
|-1.84
|Diluted EPS
|-1.40
|-1.42
|-1.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited