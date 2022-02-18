Soma Textile Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.05 crore, up 10.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.05 crore in December 2021 up 10.5% from Rs. 4.57 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.63 crore in December 2021 up 23.72% from Rs. 6.07 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2021 up 19.01% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2020.

Soma Textile shares closed at 6.80 on February 17, 2022 (NSE)