Som Distillerie Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.55 crore, up 36.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Som Distilleries and Breweries are:Net Sales at Rs 93.55 crore in September 2022 up 36.71% from Rs. 68.43 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.93 crore in September 2022 up 198.07% from Rs. 1.97 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.92 crore in September 2022 up 253.97% from Rs. 2.52 crore in September 2021.
Som Distillerie EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.30 in September 2021.
|Som Distillerie shares closed at 125.50 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 93.23% returns over the last 6 months and 188.84% over the last 12 months.
|Som Distilleries and Breweries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|93.55
|185.25
|68.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|93.55
|185.25
|68.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|61.74
|85.40
|27.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.67
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.97
|10.77
|3.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.34
|3.03
|2.84
|Depreciation
|2.28
|2.25
|2.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|32.51
|69.61
|33.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.35
|14.19
|-1.20
|Other Income
|6.99
|6.08
|1.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.64
|20.27
|0.26
|Interest
|2.46
|1.95
|2.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.18
|18.33
|-1.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.18
|18.33
|-1.97
|Tax
|2.25
|2.47
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.93
|15.86
|-1.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.93
|15.86
|-1.97
|Equity Share Capital
|34.99
|34.99
|32.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.28
|2.27
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|0.27
|2.27
|-0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.28
|2.27
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|0.27
|2.27
|-0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited