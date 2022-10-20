Som Distillerie Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.55 crore, up 36.71% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 93.55 185.25 68.43 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 93.55 185.25 68.43 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 61.74 85.40 27.00 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.67 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.97 10.77 3.44 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 3.34 3.03 2.84 Depreciation 2.28 2.25 2.26 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 32.51 69.61 33.40 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.35 14.19 -1.20 Other Income 6.99 6.08 1.46 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.64 20.27 0.26 Interest 2.46 1.95 2.23 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.18 18.33 -1.97 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 4.18 18.33 -1.97 Tax 2.25 2.47 0.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.93 15.86 -1.97 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.93 15.86 -1.97 Equity Share Capital 34.99 34.99 32.49 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.28 2.27 -0.30 Diluted EPS 0.27 2.27 -0.30 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.28 2.27 -0.30 Diluted EPS 0.27 2.27 -0.30 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited