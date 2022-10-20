Som Distillerie Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.55 crore, up 36.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.55 crore in September 2022 up 36.71% from Rs. 68.43 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.93 crore in September 2022 up 198.07% from Rs. 1.97 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.92 crore in September 2022 up 253.97% from Rs. 2.52 crore in September 2021.

Som Distillerie EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.30 in September 2021.