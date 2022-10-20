English
    Som Distillerie Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.55 crore, up 36.71% Y-o-Y

    October 20, 2022 / 11:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Som Distilleries and Breweries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 93.55 crore in September 2022 up 36.71% from Rs. 68.43 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.93 crore in September 2022 up 198.07% from Rs. 1.97 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.92 crore in September 2022 up 253.97% from Rs. 2.52 crore in September 2021.

    Som Distillerie EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.30 in September 2021.

    Som Distillerie shares closed at 125.50 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 93.23% returns over the last 6 months and 188.84% over the last 12 months.

    Som Distilleries and Breweries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations93.55185.2568.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations93.55185.2568.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials61.7485.4027.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.67
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.9710.773.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.343.032.84
    Depreciation2.282.252.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.5169.6133.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.3514.19-1.20
    Other Income6.996.081.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.6420.270.26
    Interest2.461.952.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.1818.33-1.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.1818.33-1.97
    Tax2.252.470.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.9315.86-1.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.9315.86-1.97
    Equity Share Capital34.9934.9932.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.282.27-0.30
    Diluted EPS0.272.27-0.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.282.27-0.30
    Diluted EPS0.272.27-0.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 20, 2022 11:33 pm
