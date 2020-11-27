Som Distillerie Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 56.02 crore, up 2.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.02 crore in September 2020 up 2.49% from Rs. 54.66 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.32 crore in September 2020 down 176.31% from Rs. 4.35 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2020 down 90.09% from Rs. 7.77 crore in September 2019.

Som Distillerie shares closed at 25.95 on November 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -23.18% returns over the last 6 months and -50.41% over the last 12 months.