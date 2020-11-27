Som Distillerie Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 56.02 crore, up 2.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Som Distilleries and Breweries are:
Net Sales at Rs 56.02 crore in September 2020 up 2.49% from Rs. 54.66 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.32 crore in September 2020 down 176.31% from Rs. 4.35 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2020 down 90.09% from Rs. 7.77 crore in September 2019.
Som Distillerie shares closed at 25.95 on November 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -23.18% returns over the last 6 months and -50.41% over the last 12 months.
|Som Distilleries and Breweries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|56.02
|33.69
|54.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|56.02
|33.69
|54.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|17.38
|22.29
|24.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.65
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.62
|-3.17
|6.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.34
|1.18
|2.28
|Depreciation
|1.21
|1.19
|0.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|31.38
|23.09
|14.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.57
|-10.89
|6.18
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.18
|0.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.44
|-10.71
|6.90
|Interest
|2.85
|2.74
|2.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.29
|-13.45
|4.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.29
|-13.45
|4.71
|Tax
|0.03
|2.35
|0.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.32
|-15.80
|4.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.32
|-15.80
|4.35
|Equity Share Capital
|32.49
|32.49
|32.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.02
|-4.86
|1.34
|Diluted EPS
|-1.02
|-4.86
|1.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.02
|-4.86
|1.34
|Diluted EPS
|-1.02
|-4.86
|1.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 27, 2020 12:35 pm