Som Distillerie Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 162.36 crore, up 90.39% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Som Distilleries and Breweries are:

Net Sales at Rs 162.36 crore in March 2023 up 90.39% from Rs. 85.28 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.18 crore in March 2023 up 334.11% from Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.19 crore in March 2023 up 148.95% from Rs. 5.70 crore in March 2022.

Som Distilleries and Breweries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 162.36 114.04 85.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 162.36 114.04 85.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 84.37 71.05 57.27
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.59 -18.76 -6.83
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.88 3.14 3.12
Depreciation 2.22 2.26 2.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 56.96 53.54 31.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.33 2.80 -1.49
Other Income 0.65 4.42 4.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.97 7.21 3.49
Interest 2.21 1.90 2.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.76 5.31 1.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.76 5.31 1.16
Tax 4.58 1.24 -0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.18 4.07 1.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.18 4.07 1.19
Equity Share Capital 36.88 36.88 34.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.71 0.57 0.20
Diluted EPS 0.71 0.56 0.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.71 0.57 0.20
Diluted EPS 0.71 0.56 0.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited