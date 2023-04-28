Som Distillerie Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 162.36 crore, up 90.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 162.36 crore in March 2023 up 90.39% from Rs. 85.28 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.18 crore in March 2023 up 334.11% from Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.19 crore in March 2023 up 148.95% from Rs. 5.70 crore in March 2022.