English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Som Distillerie Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 136.04 crore, up 87.16% Y-o-Y

    June 26, 2023 / 03:52 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Som Distilleries and Breweries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 136.04 crore in March 2023 up 87.16% from Rs. 72.69 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.18 crore in March 2023 up 334.11% from Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.19 crore in March 2023 up 148.95% from Rs. 5.70 crore in March 2022.

    Som Distillerie EPS has increased to Rs. 0.71 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2022.

    Som Distillerie shares closed at 249.55 on June 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 115.87% returns over the last 6 months and 299.92% over the last 12 months.

    Som Distilleries and Breweries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations136.0482.8672.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations136.0482.8672.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials84.3771.0557.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.59-18.76-6.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.883.143.12
    Depreciation2.222.262.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.6422.3718.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.332.80-1.49
    Other Income0.654.424.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.977.213.49
    Interest2.211.902.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.765.311.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.765.311.16
    Tax4.581.24-0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.184.071.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.184.071.19
    Equity Share Capital36.8836.8834.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.710.570.20
    Diluted EPS0.710.560.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.710.570.20
    Diluted EPS0.710.560.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Som Distillerie #Som Distilleries and Breweries
    first published: Jun 26, 2023 03:44 pm