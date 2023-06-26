Som Distillerie Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 136.04 crore, up 87.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 136.04 crore in March 2023 up 87.16% from Rs. 72.69 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.18 crore in March 2023 up 334.11% from Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.19 crore in March 2023 up 148.95% from Rs. 5.70 crore in March 2022.

Som Distillerie EPS has increased to Rs. 0.71 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2022.

Som Distillerie shares closed at 249.55 on June 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 115.87% returns over the last 6 months and 299.92% over the last 12 months.