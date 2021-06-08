Som Distillerie Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 76.69 crore, down 10.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.69 crore in March 2021 down 10.2% from Rs. 85.40 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.38 crore in March 2021 up 269.66% from Rs. 3.17 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.36 crore in March 2021 up 854.93% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2020.

Som Distillerie EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.95 in March 2020.

Som Distillerie shares closed at 48.25 on June 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.25% returns over the last 6 months and 31.19% over the last 12 months.