Som Distillerie Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 185.25 crore, up 433.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 185.25 crore in June 2022 up 433.4% from Rs. 34.73 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.86 crore in June 2022 up 302.59% from Rs. 7.83 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.52 crore in June 2022 up 840.79% from Rs. 3.04 crore in June 2021.

Som Distillerie EPS has increased to Rs. 2.27 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.20 in June 2021.

Som Distillerie shares closed at 74.10 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 56.33% returns over the last 6 months and 42.64% over the last 12 months.