    Som Distillerie Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 185.25 crore, up 433.4% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Som Distilleries and Breweries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 185.25 crore in June 2022 up 433.4% from Rs. 34.73 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.86 crore in June 2022 up 302.59% from Rs. 7.83 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.52 crore in June 2022 up 840.79% from Rs. 3.04 crore in June 2021.

    Som Distillerie EPS has increased to Rs. 2.27 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.20 in June 2021.

    Som Distillerie shares closed at 74.10 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 56.33% returns over the last 6 months and 42.64% over the last 12 months.

    Som Distilleries and Breweries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations185.2585.2834.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations185.2585.2834.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials85.4057.2717.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.77-6.83-4.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.033.122.76
    Depreciation2.252.212.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses69.6131.0022.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.19-1.49-6.05
    Other Income6.084.980.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.273.49-5.29
    Interest1.952.332.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.331.16-7.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.331.16-7.83
    Tax2.47-0.03--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.861.19-7.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.861.19-7.83
    Equity Share Capital34.9934.9932.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.270.20-1.20
    Diluted EPS2.270.20-1.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.270.20-1.20
    Diluted EPS2.270.20-1.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Tags: #Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Som Distillerie #Som Distilleries and Breweries
    first published: Jul 21, 2022 08:44 am
