Som Distillerie Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 34.73 crore, up 3.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.73 crore in June 2021 up 3.09% from Rs. 33.69 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.83 crore in June 2021 up 50.45% from Rs. 15.80 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.04 crore in June 2021 up 68.07% from Rs. 9.52 crore in June 2020.

Som Distillerie shares closed at 43.70 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 57.76% returns over the last 6 months and 88.93% over the last 12 months.