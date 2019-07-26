Som Distillerie Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 138.21 crore, up 19.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 138.21 crore in June 2019 up 19.46% from Rs. 115.70 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.85 crore in June 2019 up 15.46% from Rs. 11.13 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.06 crore in June 2019 up 12.11% from Rs. 20.57 crore in June 2018.

Som Distillerie EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.96 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.04 in June 2018.

Som Distillerie shares closed at 138.40 on July 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.24% returns over the last 6 months and -45.22% over the last 12 months.