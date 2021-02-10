Som Distillerie Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 60.30 crore, down 23.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.30 crore in December 2020 down 23.87% from Rs. 79.20 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.30 crore in December 2020 down 246.38% from Rs. 2.93 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020 down 99.44% from Rs. 7.08 crore in December 2019.

Som Distillerie shares closed at 30.40 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.92% returns over the last 6 months and -41.71% over the last 12 months.