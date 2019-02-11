Som Distillerie Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 62.17 crore, down 4.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.17 crore in December 2018 down 4.84% from Rs. 65.33 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.87 crore in December 2018 up 0.88% from Rs. 3.84 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.24 crore in December 2018 down 18.66% from Rs. 11.36 crore in December 2017.

Som Distillerie EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.24 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.39 in December 2017.

Som Distillerie shares closed at 138.05 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -44.26% returns over the last 6 months and -44.86% over the last 12 months.