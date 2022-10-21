 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Som Distillerie Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 267.77 crore, up 100.26% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Som Distilleries and Breweries are:

Net Sales at Rs 267.77 crore in September 2022 up 100.26% from Rs. 133.71 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.25 crore in September 2022 up 430.38% from Rs. 2.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.60 crore in September 2022 up 237.57% from Rs. 5.51 crore in September 2021.

Som Distillerie EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in September 2021.

Som Distillerie shares closed at 124.55 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 91.76% returns over the last 6 months and 186.65% over the last 12 months.

Som Distilleries and Breweries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 267.77 437.68 133.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 267.77 437.68 133.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 93.12 129.73 37.52
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.03 14.74 4.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.72 5.85 5.21
Depreciation 4.29 4.24 4.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 156.69 253.26 81.36
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.97 29.86 0.41
Other Income 1.34 1.79 0.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.31 31.65 1.28
Interest 4.04 3.52 3.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.27 28.13 -2.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.27 28.13 -2.50
Tax 2.02 2.47 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.25 25.66 -2.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.25 25.66 -2.50
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.25 25.66 -2.50
Equity Share Capital 34.99 34.99 32.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.18 3.67 -0.38
Diluted EPS 1.17 3.67 -0.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.18 3.67 -0.38
Diluted EPS 1.17 3.67 -0.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:44 am
