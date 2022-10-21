Som Distillerie Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 267.77 crore, up 100.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 267.77 crore in September 2022 up 100.26% from Rs. 133.71 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.25 crore in September 2022 up 430.38% from Rs. 2.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.60 crore in September 2022 up 237.57% from Rs. 5.51 crore in September 2021.

Som Distillerie EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in September 2021.

Som Distillerie shares closed at 124.55 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 91.76% returns over the last 6 months and 186.65% over the last 12 months.