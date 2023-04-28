Som Distillerie Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 482.37 crore, up 79.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 482.37 crore in March 2023 up 79.44% from Rs. 268.82 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.87 crore in March 2023 up 148.32% from Rs. 6.39 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.57 crore in March 2023 up 144.19% from Rs. 11.70 crore in March 2022.