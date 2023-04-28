 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Som Distillerie Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 482.37 crore, up 79.44% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Som Distilleries and Breweries are:

Net Sales at Rs 482.37 crore in March 2023 up 79.44% from Rs. 268.82 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.87 crore in March 2023 up 148.32% from Rs. 6.39 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.57 crore in March 2023 up 144.19% from Rs. 11.70 crore in March 2022.

Som Distilleries and Breweries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 482.37 305.45 268.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 482.37 305.45 268.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 158.25 122.15 99.32
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.12 -33.82 -10.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.68 6.53 5.68
Depreciation 4.19 4.28 4.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 281.23 193.61 162.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.91 12.69 7.48
Other Income 0.47 2.51 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.38 15.20 7.57
Interest 4.06 3.47 3.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.32 11.74 3.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.32 11.74 3.69
Tax 4.45 1.21 -2.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.87 10.52 6.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.87 10.52 6.39
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 15.87 10.52 6.39
Equity Share Capital 36.88 36.88 34.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.17 1.47 0.97
Diluted EPS 2.17 1.46 0.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.17 1.47 0.97
Diluted EPS 2.17 1.46 0.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited