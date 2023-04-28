English
    Som Distillerie Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 482.37 crore, up 79.44% Y-o-Y

    April 28, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Som Distilleries and Breweries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 482.37 crore in March 2023 up 79.44% from Rs. 268.82 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.87 crore in March 2023 up 148.32% from Rs. 6.39 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.57 crore in March 2023 up 144.19% from Rs. 11.70 crore in March 2022.

    Som Distillerie EPS has increased to Rs. 2.17 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.97 in March 2022.

    Som Distillerie shares closed at 173.45 on April 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 56.33% returns over the last 6 months and 157.15% over the last 12 months.

    Som Distilleries and Breweries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations482.37305.45268.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations482.37305.45268.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials158.25122.1599.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.12-33.82-10.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.686.535.68
    Depreciation4.194.284.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses281.23193.61162.63
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.9112.697.48
    Other Income0.472.510.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.3815.207.57
    Interest4.063.473.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.3211.743.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.3211.743.69
    Tax4.451.21-2.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.8710.526.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.8710.526.39
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.8710.526.39
    Equity Share Capital36.8836.8834.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.171.470.97
    Diluted EPS2.171.460.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.171.470.97
    Diluted EPS2.171.460.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

