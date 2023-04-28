Som Distillerie Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 482.37 crore, up 79.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 482.37 crore in March 2023 up 79.44% from Rs. 268.82 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.87 crore in March 2023 up 148.32% from Rs. 6.39 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.57 crore in March 2023 up 144.19% from Rs. 11.70 crore in March 2022.

Som Distillerie EPS has increased to Rs. 2.17 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.97 in March 2022.

Som Distillerie shares closed at 173.45 on April 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 56.33% returns over the last 6 months and 157.15% over the last 12 months.